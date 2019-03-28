Mobile health bus heading to 7 New River Valley schools, providing multiple vaccinations

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. - The Virginia Department of Health is making it easier for Virginians to be vaccinated throughout the state.

The New River Health District’s mobile health bus will be visiting public schools in April to offer vaccines for TDaP (tetanus, diphtheria, pertussis, or whooping cough), HPV (human papillomavirus) and MCV (meningococcal disease, or meningitis).

TDaP vaccine is required by Virginia state law for all children 11 years old and older, and HPV and MCV vaccines are strongly recommended by VDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Academy of Family Physicians.

The schedule for the mobile health bus is:

Tuesday, April 9, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. – Blacksburg Middle School, 3109 Prices Fork Road, Blacksburg

Wednesday, April 10, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. – Christiansburg Middle School, 1205 Buffalo Drive, Christiansburg

Thursday, April 11, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m.– Shawsville Middle School, 4179 Oldtown Road, Shawsville

Tuesday, April 16, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. – Pulaski Middle School, 500 Pico Terrace, Pulaski

Thursday, April 18, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. – John N. Dalton Intermediate School, 60 Dalton Drive, Radford

Wednesday, April 24, 4 to 7 p.m. – Floyd County High School, 721 Baker St. SE, Floyd

Monday, April 29, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. – Macy McLaugherty Combined School, 1001 Henson Ave., Pearisburg

Parents of homeschooled students should contact their medical provider or local health department to make appointments to have their children vaccinated.

Local offices of the New River Health District include:

Floyd County Health Department, 123 Parkview Road NE, Floyd, 540-745-2142

Giles County Health Department, 1 Taylor Ave., Suite 4, Pearisburg, 540-235-3135

Montgomery County Health Department, 210 S. Pepper St., Suite A, Christiansburg, 540-585-3300

Pulaski County Health Department, 170 Fourth St. NW, Pulaski, 540-440-2188

Radford City Health Department, 220 E. Main St., Radford, 540-267-8255

These clinics are provided to promote the health of those in the community and in the school systems.

“Our goal with the mobile health bus is to provide a ‘road to wellness’ for our residents. By visiting local schools, we can improve access to health care for the communities we serve by providing easier access to vaccinations,” said Noelle Bissell, MD, director, New River Health District.

