Mom in hot car death: 'I just pray to God it all happened in his sleep'

Dameer died after being left in a hot car while his mother was at work. (Credit: Blondia Curry / NBC12)

EMPORIA, Va. - A Virginia mother who accidentally left her son to die a hot car Friday is heartbroken, according to NBC12.

Blondia Curry told the Richmond television station that she forgot her 6-month-old son, Dameer, was in the car because he was asleep. She said that the woman who was supposed Dameer canceled and that threw off her routine.

"If I could give my baby the breath out of my body, I would," Curry said in an interview. "I went to work and I just forgot to drop Dameer off. I forgot all about it. I was so overwhelmed."

After his mother left him in the car as she went to work at Domino's, Dameer spent five hours in the car, according to police.

"He was asleep, so I didn't hear him or anything. I just pray to God it all happened in his sleep," Curry told NBC12. "I pray he never woke up or anything. Everybody is asking why and passing judgment, but I know I love all four of my children."

At this time, NBC12 reports that Curry is not facing any charges.

To help cover funeral costs, the family has started a GoFundMe page.

