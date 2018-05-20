More rain is on the way

ROANOKE, Va. - ***A LOT OF RAIN HAS FALLEN ACROSS SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA. DO NOT DRIVE THROUGH FLOODED ROADWAYS***

After a dry start to Sunday, more precipitation is on the way for southwest Virginia.

Showers and thunderstorms will fire up across the region Sunday afternoon.

The activity will continue into the evening hours.

Expect moderate and heavy rainfall with some of the storms.

We dry out overnight and lows fall into the 60s.

It'll be rinse and repeat for Monday.

Showers and thunderstorms will bubble up Monday afternoon as temperatures warm into the 80s.

