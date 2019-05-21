More than 1 million Virginians will travel for Memorial Day weekend, AAA predicts

More Virginians are expected to travel for Memorial Day weekend this year, according to AAA's projections.

AAA is estimating that nearly 43 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles away from home this holiday weekend, which is defined as Thursday through Monday. That's 1.5 million more travelers than last year and would be the second-highest travel volume on record since AAA began tracking it in 2000.

In Virginia, more than 1 million people are expected to travel for the holiday weekend, a 3.6 percent increase in travelers compared to last year.

As of Monday, gas prices were averaging $2.85 per gallon, which is seven cents less than this same time last year.

In Virginia, drivers are paying some of the lowest gas prices nationwide, as Virginia is the 11th lowest in the country to buy gasoline.

