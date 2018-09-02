More than 100 supporters participate in benefit ride for man who died in officer-involved shooting

RINER, Va. - Since the officer-involved shooting that took Taylor Tincher's life on Aug. 25th in Montgomery County, his family and friends face not only the emotional strain of losing him, but also a financial strain as they say goodbye to the 18-year-old.

“We are all very close together. So we wanted to do everything we could to support the family,” Chelsea Naughton, Tincher’s friend, said.

Since Tincher loved to ride bikes, more than 100 supporters gathered in a benefit ride at Auburn High School where Tincher graduated just a few months ago.

Tincher's friends say this ride serves as a chance to find closure.

“This is a way to kind of say our final goodbye. It is also to raise money for his family," Lacey Bishop, Tincher’s friend, said.

“I just hope we can bring in as much money as possible for the family and come together as a community for Taylor,” Bishop said.

The benefit ride continued to Walton Road near Tincher’s home.

