More than 1,000 Virginia National Guard members may be called to help with hurricane response

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. - More than 1,000 members of the Virginia National Guard could be called to duty as the state prepares for the impacts of Hurricane Florence.

The Virginia National Guard says that it plans to bring up to 1,500 soldiers, airmen and members of the Virginia Defense Force on state active duty for assistance with Virginia's response to Hurricane Florence.

According to the release, Gov. Ralph Northam has authorized up to 6,000 personnel for response operations. Those individuals are alerted and on standby.

Potential missions for the Virginia National Guard include high water transportation, reducing debris, commodity distribution, shelter management assistance and rotary wing plane search and rescue.

During domestic operations, the Virginia National Guard says they respond as part of a multiagency team with Virginia State Police, the Virginia Department of Transportation and other state and local emergency response teams to provide assistance.

