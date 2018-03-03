More than 51,000 homes, businesses across commonwealth without power

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. -

More than 51,000 homes and businesses across the commonwealth are still without electricity.

This includes neighborhoods surrounding the Trinity Substation in Botetourt, which short-circuited during the storm.

The horses on Jessica Dahlgren’s farm depend on water.

That water comes from an electrical pump knocked offline when the trinity substation short-circuited Thursday evening.

Dahlgren and her husband, Clark Delp went without power for the next 24 hours.

She said without power, there’s enough water for the animals for about a day.

“After that you have to start looking around for neighbors who have power,” Dahlgren said.

Dahlgren said another concern during the power outage was the electric fence no longer was functioning.

Out of fear of losing the animals, she took extra precautions by putting pieces of tape with her phone number on the horses' manes in case they got outside the fence line.

While many around the region now have to clean up fallen trees, that's one challenge the couple didn't have to face.

