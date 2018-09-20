Movie about Harriet Tubman to be filmed in Virginia

1913: Harriet Tubman, the abolitionist and escaped slave who helped guide more than 300 slaves to freedom on the Underground Railroad, died of pneumonia at age 93 in Auburn, New York. Tubman escaped from slavery in Maryland in December 1849…

RICHMOND, Va. - A movie about Harriet Tubman is set to start filming soon in Virginia.

"Harriet" will film in Central Virginia this fall, Gov. Ralph Northam announced Thursday morning.

This will be the first feature-length film about the life of abolitionist Tubman, who was born into slavery and later helped hundreds of people escape captivity via the network of safe houses and secret routes known as the Underground Railroad.

"Harriet" will star Cynthia Erivo ("The Color Purple") and Leslie Odom, Jr. ("Hamilton").

"Harriet" is eligible to receive a Virginia film tax credit and grant. The exact amount will be based on the number of Virginia workers hired, Virginia goods and services purchased, and deliverables including Virginia tourism promotions.



