Murdered UVA student's family withdraws lawsuit, can refile

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - A family looking for justice for their late daughter has withdrawn their $29.5 million wrongful death lawsuit against her ex-boyfriend, who was convicted of killing her.

The family of former University of Virginia student Yeardley Love filed a nonsuit, meaning they can withdraw their original request and they'll have six months to refile the case.

George Huguely killed Love back in 2010, and was later convicted of second-degree murder.

The Love estate filed a wrongful death lawsuit for financial compensation.

Several weeks ago, a judge ruled that the insurance company would not have to pay.

Monday, the Love estate filed to withdraw that suit.

Defense asked the judge to delay the nonsuit, asking for more time to prepare. A judge granted the plaintiff's motion instead.

Huguely's attorney, Matthew Green, had this to say: "We've been working on this case for -- I mean this is events that have been going on for eight years. Civil litigation has been going on for over six years. a number of times we've had trial dates in this court. The way it's played out it's somewhat unusual that the defense would like to go ahead and get it over with."

Now that the nonsuit is in place, the Love estate has six more months to decide whether or not to refile the case. The family attorney says he is expecting to refile but can't say for sure.

Huguely is serving a 23-year sentence in prison.

The case had been scheduled to go to trial on July 30.

