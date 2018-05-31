Myrtle Beach under swim advisory due to high bacteria levels

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Due to the impact of rainfall associated with Tropical Storm Alberto, all Horry County beaches have been placed under a swimming advisory, NBC 12 reports.

According to a press release from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, sampling shows all but three stations are exceeding the safe swimming standards for bacteria.

The “unusually high numbers” are due to the excessive amounts of rainfall over the past two days.

According to DHEC, it is still safe to wade, collect shells and fish within the swimming advisory area.

Copyright 2018 NBC 12