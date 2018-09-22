National DDay Memorial pays tribute to POWs and MIAs

BEDFORD, Va. - In a moving ceremony, dozens gathered honoring those who are missing in action or who endured a prisoner of war experience.

Gene Crowe served in the United States Navy during Desert Storm.

He comes to this ceremony every year.

“This is a sign of respect for the ones that didn't make it back home. I have to be here,” Crowe said.

The ceremony included a missing man table presentation by Rolling Thunder, Chapter 4 from Lynchburg, calling attention to service members unable to break bread with their loved ones.

Larry Fink explains why being part of this tribute as president of Rolling Thunder is so important for him.

“Part of our goal is to get the system fixed so it doesn't happen in the future. When a family sends someone to defend the country, the government should make sure to keep track,” Fink said.

Those who have endured a prisoner of war experience and the families of the missing need no reminder.

“That's what this is all about. They can come and see the past and hopefully get a vision the future,” Crowe said.

