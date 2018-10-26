National Prescription Drug Take Back Day locations in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. - Have any drugs that were prescribed to you that you no longer need? This Saturday, locations across Roanoke and throughout the region are providing a safe way to dispose of those unwanted prescriptions.

According to the 2016 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 6.2 million Americans misused controlled prescription drugs.

The study also shows that a majority of abused prescription drugs were obtained from family and friends, often from the home medicine cabinet.

Here are the locations in and around Roanoke where you can safely dispose of your unwanted prescription drugs this Saturday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.:

LOCATION ADDRESS CVS 702 9th Street SE, Roanoke VA 24013 Kroger at Tanglewood Mall 4488 Electric Road, Roanoke VA 24018 CVS, Towers Shopping Center 2001 Colonial Avenue, Roanoke VA 24015 Roanoke County Fire Station #1 150 Hershberger Road, Roanoke VA 24012 Kroger at Valley Gateway 39670 Valley Gateway Boulevard, Roanoke VA 24012 CVS at Target 4737 Valley View Boulevard NW, Roanoke VA 24012 Walgreens 4049 Brambleton Avenue, Roanoke VA 24018 Kroger 915 Hardy Road, Vinton VA 24179 Kroger 72 Kingston Drive, Daleville VA 24083 Super Shoes 1838 W Main Street, Salem VA 24153 Department of Veterans Affairs 1970 Roanoke Boulevard, Salem VA 24153 Virginia State Police Division VI HQ 3775 West Main Street, Salem VA 24153 Franklin County Sheriff's Westlake Substation 13205 Booker T Washington Hwy, Hardy VA 24101

To see a full list of all locations, visit the DEA website.

