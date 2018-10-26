Virginia

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day locations in Roanoke

By Samantha Smith - Digital Content Producer

ROANOKE, Va. - Have any drugs that were prescribed to you that you no longer need? This Saturday, locations across Roanoke and throughout the region are providing a safe way to dispose of those unwanted prescriptions. 

According to the 2016 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 6.2 million Americans misused controlled prescription drugs.

The study also shows that a majority of abused prescription drugs were obtained from family and friends, often from the home medicine cabinet.

Here are the locations in and around Roanoke where you can safely dispose of your unwanted prescription drugs this Saturday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.: 

LOCATION ADDRESS
CVS 702 9th Street SE, Roanoke VA 24013
Kroger at Tanglewood Mall 4488 Electric Road, Roanoke VA 24018
CVS, Towers Shopping Center 2001 Colonial Avenue, Roanoke VA 24015
Roanoke County Fire Station #1 150 Hershberger Road, Roanoke VA 24012
Kroger at Valley Gateway 39670 Valley Gateway Boulevard, Roanoke VA 24012
CVS at Target 4737 Valley View Boulevard NW, Roanoke VA 24012
Walgreens 4049 Brambleton Avenue, Roanoke VA 24018
Kroger 915 Hardy Road, Vinton VA 24179
Kroger 72 Kingston Drive, Daleville VA 24083
Super Shoes 1838 W Main Street, Salem VA 24153
Department of Veterans Affairs 1970 Roanoke Boulevard, Salem VA 24153
Virginia State Police Division VI HQ 3775 West Main Street, Salem VA 24153
Franklin County Sheriff's Westlake Substation 13205 Booker T Washington Hwy, Hardy VA 24101

 

To see a full list of all locations, visit the DEA website

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.