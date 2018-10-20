N.C. sheriff's office issues alert for wanted man

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. - The sheriff’s office in Rockingham County, North Carolina is looking for a wanted man.

They said Saturday morning that 24-year-old Samuel Rodriguez is wanted for a violation of pretrial release conditions and interfering with an electronic monitoring device.

Deputies said he was last seen in the Eden, North Carolina area.

He also has drug-related charges pending in Wilkes County, North Carolina, according to the department, which issued a picture of Rodriguez.

A department spokesperson said in a statement that anyone who knows where Rodriguez is is asked to to call the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office at 336-634-3232 or Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683.

