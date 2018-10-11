Nearly 40,000 without power in Virginia as Michael rolls through

ROANOKE, Va. - Tens of thousands are without power after Tropical Storm Michael moved through the region Thursday.

AEP is reporting that 28,995 of its Virginia customers are without power.

The highest outage areas are:

Henry County - 11,310 Patrick County - 3,435 Franklin County - 2,581 Carroll County - 2,419 Bedford County - 2,144

In the city of Danville alone, the city is reporting there are 10,000 power outages.

For the latest outage information, check with AEP.

