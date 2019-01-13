Need to drive today? Tips to follow before hitting the road

ROANOKE, Va. - Thousands of VDOT crew members are deployed statewide to address hazardous road conditions.

One way you can help them clear the roads faster is to not be on the roads.

However, we understand there may be someplace that you have to be.

If that's the case, follow these tips both for your safety and the safety of other drivers on the road.

• Clear off ALL snow and ice from your vehicle

• This includes the windows, roof, trunk and lights

• Check to be sure your headlights, brakes, wipers and car heater are good to go

• Use your headlights to make yourself more visible

• Give yourself extra time to reach your destination

• Drive at slow speeds to allow for changing road conditions

• Leave more space between you and other drivers to allow for increased stopping distance

• Use extra caution in wet and slushy conditions, especially on hills, near intersections and shaded areas

• Watch for black ice to form, especially on raised surface areas, including bridges, overpasses and ramps

• Where ice is possible, watch for downed trees and other debris

• As always, buckle up and don’t drive distracted

• Move over for all stopped emergency vehicles, highway vehicles and tow trucks

