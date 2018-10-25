27-year-old man arrested in connection to string of Nelson County burglaries

NELSON COUNTY, Va. - A 27-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a recent string of burglaries, according to the Nelson County Sheriff's Office.

The man, Darren Fitzgerald, was arrested after a months-long investigation by the sheriff's office into recent burglary and larceny complaints.

The sheriff's office says it found stolen items from Nelson County and other jurisdictions.

Fitzgerald was charged with multiple burglary-related warrants.

The sheriff's office says that Fitzgerald is being held at the Albermarle/Charlottesville Regional Jail without bond.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.