69-year-old Nelson County man dies after ice causes truck crash, police say

NELSON COUNTY, Va. - A 69-year-old Nelson County man died Monday morning in a tanker truck crash on an ice-slickened road.

At 9:41 a.m., state police responded to a tanker truck crash in the Gladstone community of Nelson County.

A tanker truck on Tye River Road hit an icy patch in the road and the driver lost control. The truck ran off the right side of the highway, overturned and hit a tree, according to state police.

The driver, Andrew Woodson, of Shipman, died at the scene.

Police said he was not wearing a seat belt.

There was no leakage of the tanker’s load of kerosene.



