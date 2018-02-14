UPDATE: Authorities identify women found dead in Nelson County apartment

LOVINGSTON, Va. - UPDATE

The Nelson County Sheriff's Office has identified the two people who were found dead at the Lovington Ridge Apartments.

Deborah Lee Bruce, 60, of Bedford and Patricia Michelle Bruce, 38, of Lovingston were found dead inside an apartment at 10:51 a.m. Tuesday.

Foul play was not evident at the scene, but the investigation is ongoing.

Their bodies have been sent to the medical examiner.

ORIGINAL STORY

Authorities are investigating the death of two people in Nelson County.

The two were found at the Lovingston Ridge Apartments on Ridge Lane, according to the Nelson County Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office believes there is no safety concern for the public in connection with these two deaths.

