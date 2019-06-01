Authorities searching for missing Nelson County 16-year-old girl

NELSON COUNTY, Va. - The Nelson County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a missing 16-year-old girl.

Authorities believe Virginia Miller ran away and may be in Waynesboro, Virginia, in the area of the Parkway Apartments, possibly in the company of a friend.

She is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs about 140 pounds has brown eyes, brown hair and a pierced nose.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 434-263-7050.

