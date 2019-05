NELSON COUNTY, Va. - The Nelson County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a missing woman who has Alzheimer’s.

Marijke Wilcke was last seen in the area of The Pines Lane in Arrington, Virginia.

She is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs about 110 pounds.

Wilcke was last seen wearing a purple shirt and gray pants.

If you see her, please contact the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office at 434-263-7050.

