Colleagues remember Nelson County Deputy Rose Clark

NELSON COUNTY, Va. - For Deputy Aaron Harris, walking through the Nelson County Courthouse will never be the same.

"One day, we were down in circuit court. I ran down like, 'Rose, we got to bring this guy up, that guy up, how the world are we going to get all this done?' She looked at me like, 'Why you sweating? We got this, Aaron!'" Harris said.

His partner in crime and high school friend, Deputy Rose Clark, died this week, according to the Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

"We're at a loss right now. Trying to take it all in," Sheriff David Hill said.

Hill could not go into details, but he told 10 News he believes she died of natural causes.

"Being that we couldn't get in touch with her, we knew something was wrong," Hill said.

Clark's death has also rocked the Charlottesville community. She retired from the Sheriff's Office there in November 2018 before moving back home to Nelson County.

"Things we sometimes have difficulty in training people to do, she assured me, 'Yes, sheriff! I'm good with that. I'm good with that.' Just a beautiful smile. Bubbly personality, and that's one thing that in law enforcement you can't teach: personality," Hill said.

In their short amount of time together, Harris said Clark left her mark and taught her colleagues valuable lessons.

"She taught me that, just to handle situtations in a calm, cool and collective," Harris said.

"Life's a precious thing. We're not guarenteed tomorrow, and I can tell you she left her mark on this world," Hill said.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.