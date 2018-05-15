Deaths of Nelson County mother, daughter caused by accidental overdoses

NELSON COUNTY, Va. - The Nelson County Sheriff's Office says a mother and daughter found dead in mid-February died of accidental drug overdoses.

That's the preliminary ruling by the medical examiner's office in Richmond.

More

Deborah, 60, and Michelle Bruce, 38, were found dead inside an apartment in Lovingston on Feb. 13.

One was found in the bedroom, while the other was found in the living room of Patricia's apartment, according to authorities.

Sheriff David Hill says his office will continue to actively stem the sale and use of illegal narcotics in the community.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.