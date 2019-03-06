Deputies find Nelson County man dead after apparent work-related accident

NELSON COUNTY, Va. - A Nelson County man was found dead Wednesday after responding to an apparent work-related accident, according to the Nelson County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to the incident in Afton when they found the 43-year-old man dead at the scene.

The victim's identity is not being released until authorities notify next of kin.

The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office is coordinating their investigation with the Virginia Department of Labor & Industry and The Virginia Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

