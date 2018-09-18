Devils Backbone debuts new logo, packaging for 10th anniversary

ROSELAND, Va. - Devils Backbone is making a big change to celebrate its 10th birthday.
The brewing company unveiled a new logo and packaging for its entire lineup.
Devils Backbone hired a Charlottesville-based creative agency to spearhead the new look.
The goal was to modernize the brand with a design that exemplifies the brewery's friendly, approachable, and outdoor personality and “Slow by Nature” messaging, according to a news release from the brewery.
Those looking for Devils Backbone beer will begin seeing the new branding in stores now.
