Devil's Backbone Distilling Co. sets opening date

NELSON COUNTY, Va. - Devil's Backbone Distilling Co. will open to the public April 12.

The new facility will be located next to the Basecamp Brewpub & Meadows in Nelson County.

Devil's Backbone emphasized that beer is and always will be its focus, but it is excited about the new product.

Matt Casto, master of distilling operations, has been hard at work on the company's new Mountain Cane Rum.

The distillery will host an invite-only event March 28 for special guests and media to tour the facility prior to opening.

