Driver charged for Nelson County crash that injured three children

NELSON COUNTY, Va. - The driver involved in a Nelson County crash that sent three kids to the hospital was charged in connection to the incident, according to Virginia State Police.

State police say the crash happened on Monday at 10:30 p.m. on Route 29 about half a mile north of Route 6, also known as River Road.

32-year-old Jessica Williams was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe south on Rt. 29 when she lost control, according to state police.

Authorities say the car spun around and ran off the left side of the highway before overturning in the median and resting upside down in the northbound lanes of Rt. 29.

A 9-year-old boy was not wearing a seatbelt and suffered serious injuries, while an 11-year-old girl was wearing a seat belt and suffered minor injuries. A 3-year-old boy was secured in a car seat and suffered minor injuries.

Williams was charged for failing to maintain control and stay in the travel lane.

