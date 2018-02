LOVINGSTON, Va. - Authorities are investigating the death of two people in Nelson County.

The two were found at the Lovingston Ridge Apartments on Ridge Lane, according to the Nelson County Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office believes there is no safety concern for the public in connection with these two deaths.

10 News has a reporter at the scene. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.