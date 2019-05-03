Nelson County man charged with murder after allegedly stabbing man, setting him on fire

NELSON COUNTY, Va. - A Nelson County man has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder after he allegedly set a man on fire after stabbing him, according to Virginia State Police.

Authorities said the Nelson County Sheriff's Office received a call around 12:50 p.m. about a body found off a path behind a shopping center at 85 Callohill Drive.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they found the remains of Winifred Watson, 48, of Charlottesville. Deputies were able to find Roger Beverly, 34, not long after, hiding in trees close to where Watson's body was found.

Further investigation revealed that Beverly and Watson got into an argument that led to a physical fight. Authorities said Beverly stabbed Watson multiple times and set Watson on fire and that a knife was found on the scene.

Authorities said Beverly was taken into custody without incident. He is being held without bond at the Albermarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail and state police say additional charges are pending.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.