Nelson County Schools budget slashed

NELSON, Va. - Susan Harmon just had two children graduate from Nelson County High School this year.

A recent Facebook post made by the school division has her feeling empathetic for parents next school year.

“I feel sorry for all the parents that all of this is going to affect because all of the cuts… they hit home,” Harmon said.

Thursday, Nelson County Public Schools posted on social media, saying the school board approved its $27.5 million 2019-2020 budget, but had to make significant cuts and changes.

Some of these changes include: shifting more of the cost of health insurance to employees. All new requested positions as well as 10.5 current positions and the driver’s education behind-the-wheel program, were eliminated.

Other parents 10 News spoke with on Friday were reluctant to speak on camera because they work for the school system or have a spouse who does. But the question on many of their minds was, why now?

“They know that a lot of the kids go to the school. They come from low-income families and that’s just how it is. When you start cutting programs and cutting jobs. I mean I know you have to do what you have to do to make the budget, but it’s just sad,” Harmon said.

In the post, school leaders say it will be a challenging year, but they are confident in their staff.

“I’m not sure how it will even play out honestly. Especially with the Drivers ED, the single bus run. In theory it sounds good. But when you look at it, is it really going to save any money if they do that?” Harmon said.

10 News contacted school board members for comment, and to ask how will this work, but as of the time we posted this story we have not heard back.

