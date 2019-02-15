Person flown to UVA Medical Center after being shot near Wintergreen

NELLYSFORD, Va. - A person has been flown to UVA Medical Center after getting shot around Wintergreen, according to Curtis Sheets, chief of Wintergreen Fire & Rescue.

Authorities say the person showed up at the Wintergreen Fire and Rescue station in Nellysford around 10 p.m. with at least one gunshot wound. The person was treated and flown to UVA Medical Center, according to officials.

A suspect is not in custody at this time, and the person's condition is unknown.

This is a developing story. Stay with 10 News for updates.

