Sheriff: Nelson County man wanted for burglary jumps into river to escape custody

NELSON COUNTY, Va. - A wanted felon jumped into a river trying to escape custody, according to the Nelson County Sheriff's Office.

Samuel Isaac Hunter, 38, of Roseland, Virginia, was wanted for a string of burglaries in Central Virginia. Early Wednesday morning, deputies came into contact with Hunter on Lowesville Road and apprehended him.

According to the sheriff's office, Hunter attempted to conceal his identity by providing false information to law enforcement.

When deputies tried to arrest Hunter, deputies say he ran off and jumped into the river.

Deputies arrested Hunter in the area of the Piney River Moose Lodge. As a precautionary measure, he was taken to a hospital in Lynchburg for minor injuries relating to exposure from the cold.

Deputies obtained warrants for fleeing from law enforcement and assuming a false ID. Additional charges are possible pending further investigation. These warrants along with other outstanding arrest warrants were served by Lynchburg police at the hospital.

