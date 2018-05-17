Two charged in connection with drug deaths of Nelson County mother, daughter

NELSON COUNTY, Va. - Two people now face charges in connection with the February deaths of a Nelson County mother and daughter.

The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office, in cooperation with the Nelson County Commonwealth’s Attorney Office, has filed charges against Scott Campbell Jr., 29, and Janine Hanna, 59, both of Lovingston.

Both individuals have been charged with drug offenses stemming from a three-month investigation related to the accidental overdose deaths of Deborah and Michelle Bruce.

The two women were found dead inside an apartment in Lovingston on Feb. 13.

Campbell and Hanna have been charged with distribution of morphine and conspiracy to distribute drugs and are being held with bond at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.