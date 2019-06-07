Two charged in Nelson County crash that killed 16-year-old girl

NELSON COUNTY, Va. - Two people have been charged after a crash that happened in March killed a 16-year-old girl, according to Virginia State Police.

Authorities say the single-car crash happened on March 11 around 1 p.m. on Oak Ridge Road, less than a mile west of Diggs Mountain Road.

A 1999 Acura Integra was traveling west on Oak Ridge Road when it ran off the right side of the highway, overcorrected, crossed back into the roadway and crossed over the center line, according to police. The driver overcorrected a second time, which caused the vehicle to run off the right side of the highway again.

The vehicle then hit an embankment and a tree, spun around and overturned.

Originally, 22-year-old Zachary Debilzan told authorities that he was the driver. After further investigation, state police found that Kelsea Boyer, 18, of Arrington was the driver.

Debilzan reportedly suffered minor injuries in the crash, and Boyer was taken to UVA Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries. A 16-year-old girl who was a passenger in the car died from her injuries that day. Authorities say no one in the car was wearing a seat belt.

Authorities say Debilzan has been charged with two counts of allowing an unlicensed person drive, one count of failing to have insurance for his car, one count of making a false report to law enforcement and one count of obstruction of justice.

Boyer was charged with one count of reckless driving, one count of driving an uninsured car, one count of failing to have proof of insurance at the crash scene, two counts of driving without a license, two counts of obstruction of justice, two counts of making a false report to law enforcement, no seat belt, failing to have a juvenile secured in a seat belt, and three vehicle equipment violations. She was released on bond.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.