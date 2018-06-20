12-year-old Radford boy recovering after being struck by a car

RADFORD, Va. - Everett Martin has a broken wrist but says he will be OK.

He was on his way home from Hodge field Tuesday when a red car hit his bike and knocked him to the ground.

The 12-year-old said Wednesday that he is not in too much pain.

Everett says he was traveling on the right side of Preston Street when the car hit him and left him lying on his stomach. One of his neighbors called 911.

He was able to call his parents and recalls seeing the car and watching it drive off.

"When he hit me, I flew into the air and came down on my wrist, which caused it to snap," Martin said.

The incident took place just behind Everett's house, less than a block away. His father David Martin says Everett rarely rides by himself and is glad something worse didn't happen.

"We are just glad that he is alive and that we still have him. That's the one good thing about this."

The Martins tell 10 News that Everett is expected to make a full recovery and is asking the driver to come forward.

Radford City police say the case is still under investigation and are asking for the community's help.

Anyone with information is urged to call their crime line at 540-731-5040.





