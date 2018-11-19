18-year-old charged with DUI in Radford crash that caused power outage

RADFORD, Va. - An 18-year-old Radford man is facing DUI charges after a crash that took down a utility pole.

It happened around 10:20 p.m. Sunday in the area of Walker and 9th Street.

When officers arrived, they found an unoccupied 2006 Chevrolet Impala and a downed utility pole. Investigators determined that the driver had been speeding when he crossed over to the wrong side of the road, ran off the road, and hit the utility pole. The car then rolled over three times.

The driver ran off before police arrived, according to the police department. Officers searched the area and came upon Maurice Dashawn Toney, who they identified as the driver.

Toney is charged with DUI, driving on a suspended license, leaving the scene of an accident, underage possession of alcohol, speeding, operating an uninsured vehicle, expired registration, and failure to wear a seatbelt.

The crash took out power for a large segment of Radford. Crews are still trying to restore power there.

The car is totaled and the damage to the utility pole is estimated at $20,000.

Toney is being held at the New River Valley Regional Jail on a $2,500 secured bond.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.