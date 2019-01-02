18-year-old severely injures hands, face ringing in New Year with fireworks in Pulaski County

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. - An 18-year-old man was taken to the hospital after fireworks exploded in his hands, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to the call at midnight on New Year's Day for medical assistance needed in the 4700 block of Clarks Ferry Road.

The reason deputies responded to assist rescue was due to the nature of the call, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say they arrived to find the teen had severe injuries to his hands and face.

Witnesses told law enforcement that he was handling fireworks which exploded in his hands, causing the major injuries.

He was airlifted to Roanoke Memorial Hospital and his current condition is unknown, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office says that alcohol does appear to be a factor in this incident and it is still an active investigation at this time.

