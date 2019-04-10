19-year-old driver charged after school bus crash in Christiansburg

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. - No one was hurt after a crash involving a Montgomery County school bus on Wednesday afternoon.

Christiansburg police responded to the minor crash at the corner of Depot and Radford streets at about 3:13 p.m.

One driver and 17 middle school students were on the bus, but no one was injured.

Police charged 19-year-old William Van Campen, of Hillsville, the driver of the other vehicle involved with following too closely.

Campen was driving a 2006 Ford van.

