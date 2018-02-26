19-year-old Floyd woman killed in head-on crash with dump truck

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. - A 19-year-old Floyd woman was killed in a head-on wreck with a dump truck Monday morning, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

It happened around 8:25 a.m. on Route 8, also known as Riner Road, at Larkspur Circle in Montgomery County.

The driver of a Dodge Caravan ran out of the roadway, lost control, and then crossed the center line, according to the sheriff's office. The driver of the minivan then hit a dump truck that was traveling in the opposite direction.

The driver of the minivan died at the scene. The dump truck driver was not seriously hurt.

The sheriff's office has not yet given the woman's name.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.