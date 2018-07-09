2 killed in head-on crash in Tazewell County

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. - State police are investigating a head-on crash that killed two people in Tazewell County early Sunday.

It happened just after midnight on Route 631 close to Route 607.

A 2016 Chevrolet Cruz was traveling on Route 631 when it crossed the center line and struck head-on a 2005 Nissan 350Z.

The driver of the Chevrolet, Jeffrey A. Vance, 32, of Cedar Bluff, Virginia, died at the scene.

The driver of the Nissan, Brandon N. Patterson, 20, of North Tazewell, Virginia, died at the scene.

Neither driver was wearing a seatbelt.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.