22-year-old man charged with rape after apparent weekend assault in Radford

RADFORD, Va. - A 22-year-old man has been arrested and charged with rape and other charges after a sexual assault investigation, according to the Radford Police Department.

Police say Andre Birke was arrested in connection with an incident that happened overnight from December 7 to December 8 in the 1200 block of Lawrence Street in Radford.

Birke has been charged with forcible sodomy, object sexual penetration and rape.

Birke has been remanded to the New River Valley Regional Jail without bond.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective C.K. Cross at 540-731-3624.

