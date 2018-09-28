More than 280 people get flu shot in drive-thru clinic in Radford

RADFORD, Va.- - With flu season getting closer, the New River Health District is getting ahead to make sure people are getting their flu shots this year.

On Friday, they held a free drive-thru flu shot clinic in Radford at Fire Station 1. People were able to get the shot without leaving their cars or by simply walking up.

The New River Health District director says last year was one of the worst flu seasons in 40 years with 80,000 deaths.

"So the more people who are vaccinated the less flu there is circulating, the less risky it is to those people who are getting chemotherapy or on chronic steroids and cannot be vaccinated. They are not going to get sick," said Noelle Bissell.

Health workers vaccinated nearly 300 people at the drive-thru.



