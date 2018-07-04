32nd annual Fourth of July parade takes over downtown Blacksburg

BLACKSBURG,Va. - Blacksburg kicked of its celebrations with an annual parade.

The Blacksburg Fourth of July parade is in its 32nd year. It included floats, antique cars, and rescue crews. It began at the old Blacksburg middle school site and headed down Main Street towards Alumni Mall.

There were close to 60 entries that participated, which is the highest it has been in recent years.

The theme this year centered around volunteers, as the town wanted to recognized those who serve the community.

“When you add up the millions of hours of volunteering in Blacksburg every year, it's a good thing to celebrate for the Fourth of July,” said parade chairman Gavin Faulkner.

Organizers estimated about 2,000 people attended this year. Festivities will continue throughout the evening and fireworks will kick off at 9:30 p.m.

