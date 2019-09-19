33-year-old man dead after Grayson County crash

Copyright by WSLS - All rights reserved

GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. - A 33-year-old man is dead after a crash in Grayson County, according to Virginia State Police.

Authorities say the crash happened around 11:25 p.m. Wednesday when a 2000 GMC Sierra pickup truck ran off the road and crashed in the 600 block of Savannah Road.

The driver, Andy Isom of Galax, was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the car. State police say he died at the scene.

According to police, this crash is under investigation.

