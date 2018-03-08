37 arrested, 20 wanted on nearly 100 drug charges in New River Valley

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. - Authorities are searching for 20 people in connection with multiple drug investigations in Floyd and Montgomery counties.

On Feb.27, a Montgomery County grand jury handed down 93 narcotic Indictments against 57 people.

The indictments included charges such as:

Distributing meth

Having meth

Having cocaine with the intent to distribute

Having cocaine

Selling a firearm to a known convicted felon

Having LSD

Distributing a controlled substance (prescription medications),

Manufacturing marijuana

Distributing marijuana

On Monday, the New River Regional Drug Task Force, along with Christiansburg Police Department, Blacksburg Police Department, Virginia Tech Police Department and Virginia State Police, began the mass arrest operation.

The task force arrested 37 individuals and are working to locate an additional 20 people who have outstanding warrants.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.