40 new technology jobs coming to Blacksburg as Ozmo expands

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. - A technology company is expanding in Montgomery County, which is projected to create 40 jobs.

Ozmo will invest over $200,000 to expand its existing operation, Governor Ralph Northam announced Monday morning.

Ozmo builds software products for companies like Verizon.

“Ozmo is doubling down on its commitment to growing in downtown Blacksburg,” said Ozmo CEO David Catalano. “Our proximity to Virginia Tech provides us a unique advantage of access to top talent, while also being able to offer exceptional quality of life for our employees."

The company has not yet announced when these jobs will become available or how much they will pay. Click here to view their current openings.





Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.