5 pounds of marijuana found in Giles County package, recipient arrested, police say

PEARISBURG, Va. - Police arrested a Narrows woman who they say received about 5 pounds of marijuana in the mail on Monday, according to the Pearisburg Police Department.

Postal workers alerted police to the suspicious package, which contained marijuana that police say was processed for sale and distribution.

Police allowed the package from Burbank, California, to be delivered, then arrested Chelsea Cole and charged her with possession with intent to distribute 5 to 10 pounds of marijuana.

Officers also seized a 2012 Chevrolet Cruz during the arrest.

Cole was taken to the New River Valley Regional Jail without incident.

Members of the Narrows Police Department and Giles County Sheriff's Office assisted with the arrest.

