50+ miles away and one day later, stolen Giles County school bus found

ROANOKE, Va. - Authorities found a school bus that was stolen in Giles County.

The bus, stolen early Sunday morning, was found in Roanoke Monday morning, according to the Giles County Sheriff's Office.

Roanoke police say someone called them just before 9 a.m., saying the bus was parked on Melrose Avenue NW.

Police arrived to find it the 4100 block of the road, not far from Peters Creek Road.

Roanoke police have not arrested anyone in connection with this incident.

Giles County authorities came to Roanoke to take the bus back home.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.