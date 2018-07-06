50-year-old Pulaski County woman dies after being hit by car on Peppers Ferry Road

RADFORD, Va. - A 50-year-old woman died after a driver hit her on Peppers Ferry Road, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

The crash was reported around 5:40 a.m. Friday near the Radford Army Ammunition Plant.

Preliminary investigation by deputies indicates that Leslie Ratcliff, of Hiwassee, Virginia, was driving east on Pepper's Ferry Road when she hit a dog in the road.

She went back to check on the dog and at that time, she was hit by a 2013 Ford Focus.

When deputies arrived, the woman had already died.

The driver of the Ford will not be identified at this time, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The drive was not hurt, remained on scene and is fully cooperating with the investigation.

Traffic was down to one lane during the investigation, but is now back to normal.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

