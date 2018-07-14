51-year-old man flown to hospital after motorcycle accident in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY - Westbound lanes of on Route 460 in Montgomery County are closed after a motorcycle accident, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

According to LT. D.W. Perdue, a motorcycle driven by a 51-year-old man crashed after hitting a deer in the roadway. The crash happened before 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

Members from Blacksburg Fire and Rescue along with Virginia State Police responded along with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Department. Lifeguard 11 was flown to the scene around 9:45 a.m. The driver was flown to the hospital for treatment. No information has been given about his condition.

As of 9:45 a.m. all westbound lanes have been closed and will re-open as soon as the scene cleared.

