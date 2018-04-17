60-year-old Christiansburg man dies in crash

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. - A 60-year-old Christiansburg man died after a crash Tuesday afternoon.

At 1:45 p.m., police responded to a crash on Jennelle Road near the intersection of Rocky Acres Lane.

David Smith was driving a 2001 Mazda Miata when he ran off of the roadway and overturned multiple times down an embankment, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

Lt. D.W. Perdue with the Sheriff's Office says Smith was ejected from the car and died at the scene.

The Sheriff's Office believes that speed was a contributing factor, however, the crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.